2 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda Revenue Authority Turn Attention to Carre d'As Tournament

By Damas Sikubwabo

After successfully defending the national women's volleyball league title, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) have turned attention to doing the same in the Carre d'As tournament - slated for July 14-15 at Amahoro Stadium.

Jean de Dieu Masumbuko, Assistant coach of the tax collectors' side said they hope to improve on their performance in the African Women's Club Championships, next year.

"We are resuming preparations for Carre d'As on Wednesday (tomorrow). Like we did in the national championship, we also look forward to retaining the Carre d'As title," Masumbuko told Times Sport in an interview on Monday.

RRA retained the national league title last month after defeating archrivals APR in play-offs.

During Game 2 of the best-of-three finals, RRA bounced from a shaky start with a 21-25 loss in the first set to take the next three sets; 25-14, 25-21 and 31-29 to make it six consecutive league titles since dethroning bitter rivals, APR, in 2013.

At this year's CAVB African Women's Club Championship, RRA defeated Cameroon's Bafia to finish fifth while hosts Ahly (of Egypt) beat Carthage of Tunisia to win the title.

Read the original article on New Times.

