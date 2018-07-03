Rwanda: Riders Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda

A total of 18 riders yesterday began an intensive residential training camp at the Africa Rising Cycling Center (ARCC) base in Musanze district ahead of the forthcoming 2018 edition of Tour du Rwanda.

This year's 10th edition is scheduled to get underway from August 5th and run until August 12.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by the national team head coach Sterling Magnell in an interview who revealed that a list of 18 riders has been selected to start the rigorous training camp that will later be trimmed to 15 riders that will carry Rwanda's flag at the prestigious event which will be held for the last time as a 2.2 UCI race category before it is upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

"We have today officially started the sessions and the camp will run until the tour starts but we shall have some rest days along the way" said Magnell

"Only 15 will race as you know under the three teams that will represent the country but as of now some of the riders are in DR Congo racing in Tour of Congo and will join us next week," he added.

Among the 18 riders that have been summoned by the American tactician, five of them are currently in DR Congo where they are competing in Tour of DR Congo as Club Benediction riders and these include 2015 Tour du Rwanda champion Jean Bosco Nsengimana, 2018 Tour du Cameroun reigning champion Bonaventure Uwizeyimana.

Others are 2015 All African Games road race gold winner Janvier Hadi, 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup champion Patrick Byukusenge and 2017 national champion Gasore Hategeka.

Rwandan riders will be aiming to maintain their Tour du Rwanda winning streak that they have mastered since 2014 when Valens Ndayisenga made history by becoming the first local rider to win the annual race.

Reigning champion Joseph Areruya will however not defend his title as his French UCI professional club Delko-Marseille Provence KTM is not among the 16 teams that were confirmed to participate in this year's edition nonetheless two-time winner Ndayisenga and his compatriot Jean Claude Uwizeye will participate with their club Pays Olonne Cycliste Côte de Lumière (POCCL) that will make its debut.

Rwanda will be represented by three teams led by the national team (Team Rwanda) plus Club Benediction and Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana.

There will be six new entrants, including; Algeria's UCI Continental Team Groupement Sportif Petrolier led Azzedine Lagab, Angola's Bai Sicasal, Marc Pro Gym One of the United States, German side Team Embrace the World, South Africa's Team Sampada as well as France's Pays des Olonnes Cycliste Côte de Lumière.

Cyclists summoned for training camp are;

Innocent Niyireba, Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo, Sept Hakizimana, Eric Manizabayo, Jean Rubwera, Ephrem Tuyishimire, Samuel Hakiruwizeye, Janvier Rugamba, Didier Hakizimana, Moise Mugisha, Josepth Shema, Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Patrick Byukusenge, Mike Uwiduhaye, Bonaventure Uwizeyemana, Janvier Hadi, Gasore Hatageka and Eric Nduwayo