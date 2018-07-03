2 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanians Back With World Cup Lessons

TEN Tanzanians who were in Russia to watch some of the World Cup matches arrived yesterday with good message from the venues where matches were staged.

While in Russia, the Tanzanians visited several tourist attractions in Russia while also using the opportunity to promote all natural attractions found in Tanzania.

One of the lucky winners, Leodgard Isaac from Dar es Salaam, said he was delighted to see live worldclass stars and their coaches while in Russia, but the best he saw there is excellent patriotism he saw from supporters of the teams taking part in these finals.

While in Russia, the Tanzanians managed to promote Kilimanjaro Mountain and Kilimanjaro Lager, the brand that sponsored their trip to Russia.

"We have learnt much from this rare trip since it comes once in a lifetime. We have seen how these big events are promoted so that they become a huge success.

Tanzanians have much to learn from this kind of the world class events," he said.

The Tanzania Breweries Limited's Marketing and Sponsorship Manager, George Kavishe who accompanied the lucky winners to Russia said the trip was good and very fruitful.

Tanzania

