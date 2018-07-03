Rwanda: FIBA World Cup Qualifiers - Bosnjak Calls for Early Preps

Newly appointed national basketball senior team head coach Vladimir Bosnjak has paid tribute to his players after securing ticket for the second round of 2019 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

Rwanda advanced to the second round after finishing second in Group B behind Nigeria at the second window games that concluded on Sunday in Lagos. Rwanda will now represent the East African region in the 12 teams that reached this stage.

Rwanda reached this stage after edging Uganda in the deciding game 92-79 that took place at Lagos national stadium. Kenneth Gasana who was pivotal to Rwanda grabbed 20 points, Elie Kaje and Olivier Shyaka added 16 points apiece, while Robinson Odoch, Jordin Mayes and Deng John Geu combined for 48 Uganda points.

Serbian international tactician Bosnjak who took over the team less than a week before the start of the games noted that; "We came to Nigeria because of two games (Mali and Uganda) and thank God that we did it because the games were exhaustive, three games in three days so this victory goes to all the players, Kenny, Darrius, Elie and everyone at large, am very excited about this feat."

Asked about what the teams needs to get ready for the second round that starts in September, Bosnjak said that the team needs to play more friendly games against strong opposition.

After the conclusion of the second window games, the 12 qualified teams are Tunisia, Cameroun and Chad from Group A, Nigeria, Rwanda and Mali from Group B, Angola, Egypt and Morocco from Group C and Senegal, Central African Republic and Cote d'Ivoire from Group D.

The teams have been divided into two group E&F with group E comprised of Tunisia, Cameroun, Angola, Egypt, Morocco and Chad while Group F is composed of Nigeria, Senegal, Central African Republic, Rwanda, Mali and Cote d'Ivoire.