2 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Student Who Received R14 Million NSFAS Payout in Error Appears in Court, Case Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sibongile Mani, a student who was arrested after about R14m worth of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money was accidentally paid into her bank account, made a brief appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Sibongile Mani's case was postponed to July 24, National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza said.

At her next appearance, the case could be transferred to a regional court.

Mani, who is out on bail, blew around R810 000 of the money over about three months until the Walter Sisulu University got wind of it.

She faces charges of theft and so far, is the only person charged. The university also considers her liable for any of the money she spent that was not due to her.

In September last year, News24 reported that Walter Sisulu University, the NSFAS and student cash payment service IntelliMali told MPs on the Portfolio Committee of Higher Education that no error had been made on their side.

IntelliMali CEO Michael Ansell said their systems showed that the right transaction of R1 400 was made to Mani on the date in question, and there was no "oversight, error or negligence" on their part.

Source: News24

South Africa

Archbishop Tutu and Wife Spend Wedding Anniversary At Tygerberg Children's Hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah Tutu, who have been married for 63 years, celebrated their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.