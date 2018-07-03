Sibongile Mani, a student who was arrested after about R14m worth of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money was accidentally paid into her bank account, made a brief appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Sibongile Mani's case was postponed to July 24, National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson Tshepo Ndwalaza said.

At her next appearance, the case could be transferred to a regional court.

Mani, who is out on bail, blew around R810 000 of the money over about three months until the Walter Sisulu University got wind of it.

She faces charges of theft and so far, is the only person charged. The university also considers her liable for any of the money she spent that was not due to her.

In September last year, News24 reported that Walter Sisulu University, the NSFAS and student cash payment service IntelliMali told MPs on the Portfolio Committee of Higher Education that no error had been made on their side.

IntelliMali CEO Michael Ansell said their systems showed that the right transaction of R1 400 was made to Mani on the date in question, and there was no "oversight, error or negligence" on their part.

Source: News24