Kenya: Ship With Sugar Yet to Offload 10 Months On

Photo: Daily Nation

Trucks within the port of Mombasa waiting to be loaded with imported sugar (file photo).

A ship carrying 40,000 tonnes of sugar is yet offload, 10 months after it docked at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the ship docked in August last year.

KPA General Manager and harbour master Captain William Ruto said the ship was denied approval to offload the cargo. The details emerged following last week's revelations that a ship bringing 10,000 tonnes of Morocco fertiliser to Mombasa fled to the high seas to avoid the cargo being tested before it was offloaded.

The government said it would pursue the vessel using Interpol to make sure it does not offload the cargo anywhere.

LOST SH150 MILLION

Meanwhile, the government could have lost Sh50 million last month after KPA transferred handling of export of iron ore to a private company under unclear circumstances.

KPA, which is in charge of loading and offloading of consignments getting in and out of the country, allowed a logistic company to handle 56,000 tonnes of iron ore that was transported from Taita Taveta.

The iron ore was packed into a ship that came from Far East and arrived in the country on June 20.

BRINGING MINERALS

Sources at the Mombasa port revealed that the ship had earlier indicated that it was bringing the minerals as the country sometimes imports iron ore, only for it to be loaded with it.

"We were shocked to see that the information we were given was different from the one we received as the ship had come to export the minerals," said a source.

An official of a company which used to deal with the transportation of iron ore told Nation the ship was still being loaded with the minerals. Persistent wrangles over ownership of the iron ore mining field had led to loss of income to the community, the county and national government's revenues.