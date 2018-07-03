2 July 2018

Nigeria/Algeria: Rohr Shortlisted for Algeria National Team Job

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is being considered for the Algeria national team coaching job, according to reports.

The Algeria Football Federation recently dismissed Rabah Madjer following a poor run of results that saw the national team lose to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Portugal in their last four friendlies.

Algerian sports newspaper Le Buteur is reporting that the leadership of the Algerian Federation, including president Kheiredine Zetchi, have shortlisted Gernot Rohr as one of the candidates to replace Madjer.

Other coaches in the running for the job are Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard, Carlos Queiroz, Alain Giresse.

Rohr extended his contract with Nigeria before the World Cup until 2020, but it is claimed that there is a clause allowing him to negotiate his departure after the tournament in Russia.

The French speaking coach is knowledgeable about African football having handled Niger, Burkina Faso and Gabon national teams and knows the mentality of Algerian players as he has managed French clubs Bordeaux, OGC Nice and Nantes.

