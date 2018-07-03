Nigeria: Chris Giwa Has No Legal Backing to Take Over As NFF President - Pinnick

President of one of the factions of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board, Amaju Pinnick has said his board remains the legal one.

This followed a directive by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung that the NFF should comply with the court orders effecting a change of leadership in the NFF.

A statement signed by Festus Keyamo, the Head of Festus Keyamo Chambers - solicitors to Mr. Amaju Pinnick and the present Board of the NFF - on Monday, said the minister's directive is "null and void".

"The attention of our clients have been drawn to a statement purportedly issued at the behest of the Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung directing the NFF to comply with certain court orders effecting a change of leadership in the NFF.

" Our clients wish to alert the general public and the authorities in Nigeria that the so-called directive by the Minister of Sports is null, void and of no effect."

He posited that the said court orders were not binding on FIFA, the World Football Governing Body.

"The NFF is an affiliate of FIFA. It should be noted that FIFA has consistently maintained that this same matter has been taken to the highest Court of Sports Arbitration in Switzerland by these same individuals and they have lost.

"FIFA is only bound by the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports and does not entertain or tolerate decisions by local courts in footballing nations worldwide.

"Hence, FIFA has since upheld the decision of the Court of Arbitration on this matter and recognized the NFF Board led by Amaju Pinnick," he insisted.

Keyamo stressed that Nigeria had a duty to comply with that decision.

While noting that FIFA had imposed a worldwide ban on Giwa from all footballing activities, Pinnick's solicitor said "Chris Giwa and his so-called Board members do not have any locus standi with regards to footballing matters and the Federal Government cannot have any dealing with them on any footballing matter."

He warned that any attempt to recognize Chris Giwa and derecognize Amaju Pinnick and his Board will attract a lengthy ban from FIFA.