3 July 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Mali: Al-Qaida Affiliate Claims Responsibility for Mali Attack

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: © RFI/David Baché
An army patrol in Gao (file photo).

Terrorist group al-Qaida's affiliate in Mali claimed responsibility Monday for an attack that left four civilians dead a day earlier, according to U.S.-based intelligence group SITE.

Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, known by the acronym JNIM, said it carried out the attack Sunday in Gao, declaring it a message to French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the African Union summit in Mauritania.

Sunday's attack targeted a French and Malian patrol in Gao, leaving four civilians dead and over a dozen others, including four French soldiers, wounded.

A spokesman for the French military said there were no deaths among French troops when a car bomb was detonated in the northern city of Gao.

"I confirm that it was a car bomb that drove into a joint Barkhane/Malian army patrol," Mali Defense Ministry spokesman Boubacar Diallo said, referring to Operation Barkhane, the nearly 4,000 French troops stationed in its former colonies in the Sahel region.

JNIM has claimed responsibility for three other attacks in Mali since Friday, ahead of national elections scheduled for July 29.

More on This

UN Chief Condemns Attack Targeting International Forces in Northern Mali

Walls of a building, which once housed a court, riddled with holes caused by heavy artillery in Gao, Mali. Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.