South Africa: Anger & Emotion Happened, but Then What?

analysis

Black South Africans are largely landless and most speakers during four days of hearings in Limpopo expressed their anger over a lack of redress for apartheid and supported changing Section 25 of the Constitution. The hearings, however, struggled to address the complex questions of what might happen next.

As the first week of public hearings into whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow for the expropriation of land without expropriation came to a close in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on June 30 2018, one woman spoke in support of the move.

White farmers regard black workers as dogs and baboons, she said, and white employees at the mine in her community get paid more because of the colour of their skin.

Over four days in Limpopo, an overwhelming majority of speakers at the hearings supported changing the Constitution's property rights clause to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, the country's most controversial issue.

A farmer speaks against changing the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation at...