2 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Captured in Qoryoley, Says Official

A senior Somali regional district official says government forces have captured an Al-Shabaab commander during a joint security operation on the outskirt of Qoryoley town. Speaking to Radio Shabelle on the phone, Mohamed Abdi Abdullahi, the city's deputy commissioner on the security and political affairs said several militants were also arrested.

The African Union forces, [AMISOM] have helped Somali army detain the Al-shabaab Intelligence officer who is reported to have handed over to Somali spy agency [NISA]. Al-Shabaab is yet to comment of the official's claims.

Qoryoley, which lies some 120Km northwest of Mogadishu has been the scene of attacks ince it fell to Somali and AMISOM forces in mid 2014.

