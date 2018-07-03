2 July 2018

Africa: AU Supports Capacity Building of Persons With Disabilities for Enhanced Participation in the Electoral Process

AU Supports Capacity Building of Persons with Disabilities for Enhanced Participation in the Electoral Process in Zimbabwe

Addis Ababa, 2 July 2018: The Department of Political Affairs of the African Union Commission in collaboration with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) conducted a capacity building workshop for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on 30 June 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Sixty five (65) participants comprising various categories of PWDs such as persons with physical, sensory, cognitive and communication disabilities drawn from various associations in Zimbabwe attended the workshop.

The main objective of the capacity building workshop for the PWDs was to enhance their participation in the electoral process. According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the PWDs are allowed to elect two representatives to the Senate through an electoral college constituted by delegates from various categories of PWDs. The election of the two senators representing PWDs is scheduled to take place on 2 August 2018.

The capacity building workshop was part of the ongoing AUC technical assistance to ZEC in preparation for the harmonized elections scheduled to take place on 30 July 2018. It is the first of its kind to be carried out by the AUC targeting participation of PWDs in the electoral process in a Member State. It is crucial to ensuring inclusive and participatory governance and is in line with the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa (referred to as the Africa Disability Protocol) adopted during the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held from 28-29 January 2018.

