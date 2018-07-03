2 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: FNB Branches Widen Digital Banking Reach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — FIRST National Bank (FNB) has noted a significant increase in usage of its branch based digital zones since introduction in 2016.

More than a third of all service transactions done in branches are completed in the digital zone.

In terms of user demographic, customers aged between 31 - 45 constitute the largest group that uses digital zones followed by customers aged between 46 - 60.

FNB says approximately 80 percent of its branches now have digital zones which are supported by an eBanker whose responsibility is to assist customers.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, Chief Executive Officer of FNB Points of Presence, said digitising branch banking was central to the bank's holistic digital banking strategy, which incorporates other channels such as the banking app. "We are delighted to see customers who traditionally process transactions over the counter, increasingly using our array of self-service channels at our branches."

Van Zyl encouraged customers to a take advantage of efficient digital banking channels, which convenient and equally cost-effective.

Customers who use our digital zones typically spend less time in the branch and they are most likely to spend less on bank related costs.

"The other implication is that we have optimal control of foot traffic into branches, which enhances efficiencies and customer experience," added van Zyl.

South Africa

Chaos Rocks At Beitbridge Border Post

There was chaos at Beitbridge Border Post over the weekend after transporters, commonly known as Omalayitsha, staged a… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.