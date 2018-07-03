3 July 2018

South Africa: When Rains Came to Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha

analysis By Leila Dougan

Heavy Cape Town rain continued throughout July 2, and while many considered the downpour a reprieve from the drought, the weather was bittersweet for those living in informal settlements who were forced to endure freezing temperatures, strong winds and flooding.

The City of Cape Town reported that 4,000 informal structures across the city had been affected and many families had been forced to abandon their structures due to flooding. Mandy Thomas, spokeswoman for Disaster Risk Management in the City of Cape Town, said they did not have to offer alternative accommodation as many affected residents had decided to stay with friends or family members. Deputy caucus leader JP Smith said the City has been trying to encourage residents in informal settlements to raise their structures to avoid flooding and digging trenches between structures to encourage water runoff. DM

Mandy Thomas, spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management for the City of Cape Town says residents can call the disaster management centre, they will then do an assessment to figure out whether residents need to be evacuated,...

