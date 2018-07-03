Sierra Leone: Amputee Sports Association to Represent Salone in Russia 2018

The Single Leg Amputee Sports Association (SLASA) will represent Sierra Leone at this year's Football for Hope Festival 2018 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

With over 47 delegates representing development through football organization around the world, the SLASA will have to challenge others in the football festival that will run from June 23-July 3 in Russia.

Confirming SLASA participation, FIFA's Football for Hope Programme Manager, Irina Schlossarek-Dhowtalut stated in a letter: "We are delighted to confirm that your organization has qualified for the Football for Hope Festival 2018. Your qualification is recognition of your organization's outstanding contribution to advancing social development through football."

Public Relations Officer of SLASA, Albert Mustapha, said they were delighted to once again have the opportunity to fly the country's national colors at football biggest stage. He said: "We are always proud to represent Sierra Leone and tell the world about our country and our stories. Like always, we will make the nation proud in Russia."

The FIFA Foundation's 'Football For Hope' festival - is a FIFA's global initiative for youth and community development and SLASA is the only non-profit organization from Sierra Leone to be invited by FIFA Foundation for the festival. The festival is all about how the youth from underserved communities can bring about a real and lasting change.

The Sierra Leone delegations are expected to discuss ways to break down barriers to social development, education, health awareness, and share their experiences with the others from 47 countries. They will also get an opportunity to watch the coveted semi-final match in St. Petersburg Stadium in Russia.