Sierra Leone: Koroma Outshines Peers At Football for Friendship Tourney

Moscow — Sierra Leone's Abubakar Koroma captured the attention of spectators, coaches, and journalists at this year's Football for Friendship Tournament after his impressive performance for Angel Sharks at the Sapsan Arena in Moscow Russia.

Abubakar, who played as a defender and midfielder simultaneously, scored three goals and created an assist. The 12-year-old kid helped his team secured 4 points in the three-round matches but was not enough to see them through to the last eight.

The young and promising football player rose spectators to their feet after scoring a screamer right from the center half during the second match which they won 2-1.

The youngster expressed happiness and thanked God for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent at such international platform.

"If we have the facilities and resources as other children then we will do better in future international tournaments and make progress in the country's football within the next decade", the PS Zizo defender noted.

Abubakar has already gotten lots of friends from all over the world as 211 countries and regions participate in the week-long event.

Football for Friendship is an annual International Children's social programme for 12 years old Young Players, which has been implemented by the PJSC Gazprom since 2013.

The key values promoted by the programme participants include friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions and honor.