Sierra Leone: English Clubs Chase Sierra Leone International

Walsall and Sierra Leone international striker, Amadou Bakayoko, is the subject of transfer in England as several clubs from Championship, League One and League Two are after his signature.

According to various reports in the United Kingdom, including a report from The Express and Star, host of clubs are thought to be interested in the player's signature.

Walsall is keen to trigger an extension in his contract, but it is believed that the striker is open to a move away from the club.

"Championship, League 1, League 2 and clubs from abroad have all shown interest in signing the Sierra Leone striker. However, Walsall is reluctant to sell but will listen to offers.'

"A move to a Championship club would involve a season-long loan which would benefit Bakayoko's development," The Express and Star reported.

The 22-year-old suffered an indifferent career with the Saddlers. He topped the goalscoring chart in 2017, scoring six goals and also making the team of the tournament.

Bakayoko scored ten goals in 12 games in the academy and in November 2016, he signed a contract extension, tying him to the League One club until 2018.

He has scored a total of eighteen goals in 106 appearances for the Saddlers since joining the senior team from the academy with a professional contract.