Malawi: Hospital Ombudsman Platform Launched

Lilongwe — Ombudsman of Malawi, Martha Chizuma said they have establish hospital ombudsman platform as a way to promoting quality health service delivery in public hospitals in the country.

She made remarks Saturday during the launch of hospital ombudsman platform at Kabudula community hospital in Lilongwe.

Chizuma said the established platform would be an avenue of redress to decade's complaints in the health service that have been rampant without appropriate channels of steaming off.

"We will be improving public service delivery by recommending corrective actions where necessary," she added.

The Ombudsman noted that under section 123 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi together with the Ombudsman Act have been given them discretionary power to investigate any kind of cases that a person has alleged suffered.

"These cases include injustice, unfair treatment, abuse of power and other forms of unfairness at the hands of public body of officials," Chizuma stated.

She added that Hospital Ombudsman concept was previously introduced in some health facilities but was either underutilized by service users or was poorly coordinated hence it is ineffectiveness over time.

The revised and rejuvenated concept would not only be implemented at each and every Public and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) healthy facility but will largely be coordinated by National office of Ombudsman which has necessary legal framework to support complaint handling.

Chief Director of Finance in the office of President and Cabinet, Rexie Chiluzi urges health workers and community members not to suffer in silence bit but to fully utilize it for their own benefits and ensure that they are continually provide health services in the country.

"As government we are doing everything possible within our means to create a safe and affordable working environment. Continue the good service proving to Malawians despite the challenge facing," he assured.

Chief of Health Services in Ministry of Health Dr Charles Mwansambo said the Ministry together with UNDP, EPOS and other non-governmental organization are committed to provide financial and other support to ensure that the position purpose is achieved.

"We encourage other partners to support this great initiate since more hospital ombudsman needs to be equipped with skills to discharge their duties better and professionally," he pointed out.