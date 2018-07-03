analysis

Retired Judge Robert Nugent summarised the contents of the document handed in by suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane's counsel Dali Mpofu, as a "disgrace".

Moyane's counsel Dali Mpofu on Friday addressed the SARS Commission of Inquiry after a week of public hearings. He labelled the commission a kangaroo court, and said it was biased and oppressive and accused it of having prejudged the case.

But Judge Robert Nugent would had none of it and gave counsel a schooling in law. In his dissection of the case on Monday, he highlighted the fault lines in Moyane's argument, saying his submission was "... no less disgraceful than its repetition in counsel's address. The content of the document plays fast and loose with the facts, draws inferences from inadequate material, and is littered with abuse, invective, and sinister suggestion, purporting to support an allegation that, so it was said, 'the commission has prejudged the issues before it and is merely going through the motions to reach a predetermined outcome'."

According to Nugent, none of Moyane's...