South Africa: Dating Life Comedy Review - Alfred Adriaan Standing At the Altar Alone

analysis

There's a moment in the stand-up comedy show Dating Life when I scribble a note to myself saying "this isn't very #MeToo'. It's a riff about ugly women, and how there should be a bakkie service to collect them in the morning after a hectic night out so the brave guys who bedded them don't need to look at them any more. Except comedian Alfred Adriaan makes it sound way funnier than that, so I'm laughing in spite of myself.

Then as if he can read my mind - which maybe he could because the audience was sadly scanty - he tells us that his mother has already complained about that part of his set because it's not a nice thing to say. Oh lord, now I feel like his judgemental mother, and that's never a good look for someone trying to enjoy a comedy show.

So I abandon the moral debate and just have a big fat laugh, because Adriaan is funny and trying to get laid is inherently hilarious no matter which gender you are.

Adriaan has been around for a while on the comedy circuit, and Dating Life is his first solo show. That's a huge leap...