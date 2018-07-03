South Africa: Operation Fiela II Conducted in Limpopo

press release

The resolute and stern approach by the Police in Limpopo to reduce and fight crime through the ongoing joint Operation Fiela II, continues to make a mark in the province.

These operations were conducted until the early hours of this morning, 02 July 2018, leading to the arrest of three hundred and twenty eight (328) suspects aged between 18 and 45 for various crimes.

In the Thohoyandou Cluster, Rangers from the Kruger National Park received a tip-off from members of the community about five (05) suspicious men who entered the park at about early hours of the morning. Their apprehension resulted from a gunshot sound heard inside the park. Afterwards, the police and the Rangers swiftly reacted and spotted the tracks of the suspects that led them to Bendemutale village. On their arrival two (02) male suspects aged 22 and 27 were found in possession of a Nyala carcass and KNP uniform concealed inside the school bags. They were arrested on the spot and they will still appear before the Musina Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, Operation "Seize fire" was conducted around Muswodi Tshisimani village by members of the Thohoyandou Crime Intelligence with the Detectives. They followed up on a tip-off from members of the community about suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm. A 41-year-old suspect was arrested and an R1 rifle and ammunition were confiscated. The suspect is facing a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm.

Lastly in the Modimolle Cluster, two (02) suspects aged 23 and 25 were arrested shortly after they committed robbery at a petroleum company. The culprits allegedly gained entrance through a cut fence and tied up the security guard on duty with a rope and managed to get away with a variety of tools, laptop and cash.

All the arrested suspects will appear before various Magistrate Courts soon.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded these men and women in blue from various Police Units, Stations and Clusters for their hard work and dedication in dealing with crime so vigorously.