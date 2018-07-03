2 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Nabbed for Allegedly Strangling Sister to Death

year-old woman has been arrested after for allegedly strangling her sister to death in Centane in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 53-year-old woman was murdered on Sunday evening at Nombhanjana Village.

"For now, we don't know the motive for the murder. Family and community members alerted police to the murder," Manatha said.

The alleged killer is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

