1 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Pastor and Teacher to Appear in Court for Rape

A 66-year-old pastor is expected to appear at the Volksrust Magistrate's on 02 July 2018, facing a rape charge.

His appearance stems from an alleged rape incident of a 45-year-old woman that took place sometime in April this year.

According to information at police disposal, the victim arrived at Volksrust at the time and had no place to stay, she then reportedly approached the pastor for a place to stay. He accommodated her in one of the rooms in his place and after three days reportedly called her to his bedroom where he allegedly raped her.

The victim only reported the matter now reportedly due to interventions by fellow church members. The suspect was arrested on 29 June 2018, hence his expected appearance in court.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, the 37 year old school teacher is expected to appear at the same court also on 02 July 2018, this time facing a rape charge by another learner from the same school where he is teaching as well as another that reportedly took place in 2016.

The victim, accompanied by her mother reported to the police that she has been raped repeatedly by the suspect since the beginning of the year.

The suspect is currently being held in custody for the alleged sexual molestation of a 12-year-old leaner. Soon after news broke out of the arrest of the teacher, another 12-year-old came forth levelling the same allegations of sexual assault against the teacher.

Essentially the suspect is facing three charges from this year alone, two sexual assault and one rape, then the rape charge from 2016 whose docket had been sent for a decision and is now back.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

