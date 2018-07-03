Cameroon: Popular Movement Party - Maiden Congress Holds

The convention on the theme "A pan Africanism of government", took place on June 14 and 15, 2018 in Douala.

Close to seven years after its creation, the New Popular Movement party, NMP, led by prominent TV panellists, Banda Kani, held its first-ever congress on June 14, and 15, 2018 in Douala with special focus on what he called the pan Africanism of government.

He said his battle is to shake off the yoke of neo-colonialism to ensure total economic and political independence of African countries from their former colonial masters beginning with Cameroon.

He however, said he was not gunning for power but out to support any initiative that leads to the liberation of Africa. As such, he said he will not be running for the 2018 presidential election in Cameroon but will support any candidate whose manifesto includes the aspirations of his party.

Supporters of the NMP party who were overwhelmingly made up of youths listened to presentations from a GICAM representative and some university dons on the state of the economy and treasury of Cameroon.

There was a forum on the diaspora animated by the President of the party himself as well as a gala to cheer the congress. Deliberations which were interspersed by musical presentations and other cultural performances, also saw the militants elect a new executive to run the affairs of the party.

Animation during the congress took the airs of a Pentecostal church services with a young lady singing the praises of the party president and referring to the congress as the beginning of a new dawn in Africa.