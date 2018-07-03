3 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Intensifies Re-Engagement Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Mnangagwa has dispatched two special envoys to the Netherlands and Germany as Harare intensifies its re-engagement agenda, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The emphasis on re-engagement has been met with goodwill as the global community has shown eagerness to mend relations with Zimbabwe which soured due to differences over the expropriation of prime agricultural land from the minority whites for re-distribution of land to the black majority.

The differences led to, among other things, a massive decline in foreign direct investment from those countries opposed to the land reform programme.

But in a show of confidence in the new administration, most Western countries including Britain, have sent envoys to Zimbabwe to rekindle the long lost relationship.

Zimbabwe has also re-applied to rejoin the Commonwealth grouping, having withdrawn its membership as tensions heightened.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd) told Zimbabwean media on the margins of the African Union mid-term summit here that he would be travelling to Netherlands while Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa had been dispatched to Germany.

"Things are moving, the re-engagement process is moving fast.

"The re-engagement target is a moving target as far as we are concerned, it cannot be stopped," he said.

"Just after this AU conference I am proceeding to the Netherlands specifically as a special envoy.

"As I go there we are hoping that I will address a business forum of Dutch business community and I also hope to have an opportunity to address Zimbabweans based in Netherlands."

Lt Gen Moyo (Rtd) said the re-engagement agenda was bearing fruits.

"We are pushing and all that we can wait for is the harvest of our re-engagement," he said.

Moyo has also visited several other countries in Europe in pursuance of the re-engagement agenda.

Recently he was in England and Belgium where he met those countries's top political leaders who all pledged their support for the new administration in Zimbabwe. -- New Ziana.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Meets Mugabe

There were reports yesterday that MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa met former president Mr Robert Mugabe and his… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.