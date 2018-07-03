2 July 2018

Mali: UN Chief Condemns Attack Targeting International Forces in Northern Mali

Photo: © RFI/David Baché
An army patrol in Gao (file photo).
By UN News Centre

Walls of a building, which once housed a court, riddled with holes caused by heavy artillery in Gao, Mali.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned an attack in Gao, northern Mali, targeting international forces that left at least two civilians dead and over fifteen injured.

Some personnel from the French military operation, Barkhane, were also wounded in the suicide attack that took place on Sunday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres reiterated the "determination of the United Nations to continue to support, together with international forces operating under relevant Security Council mandates, the tireless efforts of the Malian authorities and people toward the stabilization of their country."

The Secretary-General also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the Malian Government and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

On Friday, several people were killed in an attack on the headquarters of the G5 Sahel joint force in Mopti, about 560 kilometres (about 350 miles) west of Gao. The G5 Sahel joint force is a military task force composed of armed forces of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger set up to combat terrorist groups in the region.

Mali

