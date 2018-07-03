South African Social Security Agency Assures Beneficiaries That Grants Will Be Paid

press release

The Acting CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), Mr Abraham Mahlangu, has noted the challenges experienced by grants beneficiaries during the current social grant payment cycle.

"We are aware that beneficiaries are experiencing problems with the electronic payment of their social grants. What is being experienced is a result of a process of changing from an old to a new payment system for social grants. SASSA is also in a process of phasing out Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) as directed by the Constitutional Court and introducing the South African Post Office (SAPO) to pay social grants", says Mr Mahlangu.

"We assure beneficiaries that their social grants will be paid in full. In fact, the funds are already in their accounts. We request beneficiaries to give themselves at least 3 days to withdraw their grants.

Should a beneficiary choose to access their funds through an ATM, the account type a beneficiaries chooses should be a savings account - in the event of the savings option being rejected, the beneficiary can then choose the cheque account option.

"SASSA wishes to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the beneficiaries. SASSA and SAPO are working tirelessly to find a solution to this problem and ensure that all beneficiary services are restored in the shortest possible time. We further undertake to keep our beneficiaries informed", Mr Mahlangu concluded.

Issued by: South African Social Security Agency