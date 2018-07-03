3 July 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Nabs Man in Possession of Protected Species

The Police in Hoespruit outside Phalaborwa have proactively saved a pangolin from three smugglers and arrested one of them. This follows an incident after the Police received a tip-off from members of the Community about three suspects selling a pangolin in Tonnel Plaza near the Oaks.

Responding to information, the Police spotted a suspicious Polo Vivo and attempted to stop it but the suspects sped off. A car chase ensued and subsequently, one of the passengers threw the pangolin that was concealed in a box out of the moving car. The Police managed to save the animal and continued with tracing the perpetrators.

Their getaway vehicle was later found abandoned in the bushes at Ga-Mametja village.

Through the intensified investigations, one suspect aged 36 was later arrested and he will appear before the Hoedspruit periodical Court soon for possession of specially protected species.

Meanwhile a manhunt for the remaining two suspects continues and anyone with information that can lead to their arrests ,may contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

