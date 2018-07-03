3 July 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Holds Talks With French Leader, Macron Today

Photo: Presidency Nigeria/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari with French President, Emmanuel Macron at the closing ceremony of the 31st Session of the Africa Union Summit today in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania. #AUsummit

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to Abuja last night from AU Summit in Mauritania, is billed to hold bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron of France at presidential villa, Abuja, today at 4.00p.m.

The French leader would discuss issues bordering on security and terrorism with President Buhari.

Macron had on Monday in Nouakchott during the closing ceremony of the AU Summit met with the Nigerian leader.

Macron will after his engagement with Buhari visit the Afrika Shrine, a nightclub in Lagos founded by Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Social commentators believed that Macron would become the first "real president" to enter the club synonymous with marijuana smoke, sexy backup dancers and protest music.

'And he is not a stranger to Nigeria. He trained as a senior civil servant at the French Embassy in Lagos in 2004, seven years after Fela died.

Buhari on Monday night returned to Abuja after attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government, in Nouakchott.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and some government functionaries welcomed the President at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

