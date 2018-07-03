3 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tekno Hints At Album Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idoko Salihu

Nigerian singer/record producer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has dropped a hint that he is planning to release an album soon.

The hint comes after years of having a successful career in the Nigerian music space without an album.

He dropped the announcement on his verified Instagram page July 2 with the caption "Album soon... But #choko first."

With some of the biggest hits in the industry credited to him, Tekno is by far the only A-list artiste to have attained his status without an album.

The announcement comes shortly after he signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN) and Island Records and fathering a baby named Skye with his girlfriend and baby mama, Lola Rae.

In 2016, Tekno's non-adherence to the norm in the industry forced organisers of the Headies award to disqualify him from copping the highly coveted "Next Rated" category.

Tekno lambasted the organisers for including him in the "Next Rated" category; an award he felt was demeaning.

In 2018, Tekno dropped a controversial track and an accompanying video titled "Jogodo" which became a topic on social media and gossip blogs.

Old time Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers - Mountain Black and Mad Melon - accused Tekno of sampling their early hit "Kpolongo" without giving proper credits and acknowledgment.

They made this allegation public during an interview at 12th edition of the Headies Award 2018.

However, both parties have reportedly buried the hatchet and moved on.

A title and track-list for his debut album has not been made known yet.

Nigeria

I Made Over 500 Underwear Bombs for Suicide Missions

A 15-year-old former Boko Haram bomb maker has made a chilling confession about how he made over 500 underwear… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.