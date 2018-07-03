3 July 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Kickball Elects All-Male Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Liberia's traditional sport, Kickball, has elected a new president for the first time after eight years to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.

Stakeholders of the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) over the weekend elected Emmanuel Surprise Whea as president with 43 votes against the incumbent president J. Yourvor Kollie, who accumulated 18 votes.

Mr. Kollie served as LKF President from 2010-2018.

President-elect Whea promised to fulfill his electoral promises, including a promise to decentralize kickball activities in the 15 counties while providing office space, to improve the national league, life-after-kickball program and reconciliation.

Nayvarro Saykie, director of Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who represented the ministry, described the election as "free, fair and transparent."

Prior to the election of Whea, he served as vice president for Angels of the Sky (ASK Sisters) and Assistant secretary general for the LKF for the past 12 months before the Saturday's polls. He is also the outgoing chairman for the Grand Bassa County Sports Association.

The second position on Team Whea, Samuel O. Ward, was elected as vice president for Administration, defeating the only female senior executive of the federation, Amie Wesseh.

Evan Soma was retained as vice president for Operations, because no one challenged him, while Milton Padmore remains the longest serving secretary general for the federation.

Abu Fofana won the assistant secretary general position on white ballot.

The defeat of Amie Wesseh as vice president for Administration has proven that there is no woman in the leadership of the LKF (all female game).

Mrs. Pudens Sonpon, a pundit of kickball, has therefore called on United Nations (UN) Women to empower female athletes, technical and female administrators to take over kickball as well as female participation in taking over the game they play.

Liberia

'Don't Limit Yourselves,' Guest Speaker Encourages Graduates

Mrs. Sumo wants the graduates to continue their academic sojourn to university level. Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.