Liberia: Two Killed in Nimba

In just 24 hours, two persons have reportedly been discovered dead at two separate locations in Nimba County, instilling fear among the citizens.

In one incident, a man identified as Emmanuel Deegon, believed to be in his mid 30s, was found dead around the Palm Farm on a popular "Christian Field" in the suburb of Ganta, the commercial hub of the county.

Speculation among onlookers at the scene suggested that Deegon had gone with some friends to steal a dog under the cover of darkness when he was allegedly crushed to death by unknown angry residents.

The deceased, popularly known as "Dosaga," was a resident of Congo Community, a quarter predominately occupied by "drug addicts or Zogos," who on several occasions have overwhelmed security officers in the city.

He is said to have been a notorious criminal who was once beaten and had his hand broken in the same community, a security source has said.

Prior to becoming a Zogo, a local name for suspected marauding criminals, Dosaga was a trained tailor, a trade he acquired from the DEN-L training program for vulnerable youth in Gbarnga, Bong County. Shortly after completing the 5-month training, Dosaga was assigned to Emmanuel Friendship Tailoring Shop in Gbatu Quarter in Ganta.

Other accounts said he was regularly in the Police dragnet. While working in the tailor shop, his fellow criminals used to called him Alex Howard.

Dosaga abandoned tailoring for car-loading, a job he did until he was discovered dead early yesterday.

Up to press time last night, Police had not made any arrest. Meanwhile they have turned Dosaga's remains over to his family, the police said.

In another incident, a private security officer/watchman only identified as Nathaniel, was found dead at the compound of the Free Pentecostal Church in the Old Yekepa mining town in Nimba early yesterday.

Security in the area are yet to establish the cause of Nathaniel's death, but sources hinted to this newspaper that he was killed by a gang of marauding criminals, who he reportedly prevented from stealing the church's building materials stored in the warehouse.

The Free Pentecostal Church Compound, where the watchman Nathaniel body was found

Yekepa residents woke yesterday only to see Nathaniel lying in a pool of blood wearing a jacket with other personal belongings.

Police assigned at the Yekepa Detail have confirmed the information, but said investigation was ongoing.

In recent months, the wave of secret killings have increased in Nimba County. About two weeks ago, a man believed to be in his early 30s, suspected of being a criminal, was found dead in the Gbatu Quarter, allegedly killed by unknown persons.

In May this year, a man was reportedly beaten to death in the Dolay Town, Gbehlay Geh District, allegedly by family members of his girlfriend, who he allegedly killed for being in 'extra love affairs.'

The late Prince Sangar, 37, and his girlfriend Lorreta Gbeadeh, 30, had been merry making with their brand new music set when he reportedly hacked the girl to death. But the girl's parents allegedly wasted no time and killed him.

James V. Mulbah contributed to this story.