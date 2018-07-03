Liberia: Rep. Samah Appreciates Constituents With 3 Cows

Rep. Samah (L) makes remarks during the thanksgiving ceremony followed by slaughtering of the cows.

Montserrado County District #12 Representative George Beyan Samah over the weekend presented three cows, 40 bags of rice (25kg), five cartons of fish and L$102,000 to residents of the 16 communities in the district in appreciation of voting him into office.

Samah said the presentation was his way of appreciating his constituents for voting him into office during the 2017 elections and the cooperation so far since he was inducted into office last year.

"To be an effective legislator involves listening to the residents, translating their concerns into workable proposals and building consensus to implement them," Rep. Samah said.

"I cannot do this work without the participation and openness of the people I represent. You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, concerns, aspirations and your willingness to discuss what matters for our district than personal gains," he added.

Bags of rice and cottons of fish presented by the lawmaker

He assured residents of his continuous partnership with national and international partners to enhance development in the district, and properly represent them at the legislature.

"You have elected me to serve you and with that confidence given to me and my staffs, I promise to uphold the confidence you reposed in me through your votes and with your support, I promise we will do all that it takes to move this district forward," Samah said.

He informed them of being in communication with international partners that are willing to help improve the education and health systems of the district.

He said it is now time that the residents put aside their political differences, and put the interest of the district first, working together for its betterment.

"There are no more opposing camps or election struggles, so we are all winners, and therefore, we must all unite to ensure a better District 12," Rep. Samah said.

John H. Mathies, a former representative candidate of the district, stressed the need for the residents to join hands and support Representative Samah to bring development to the district.

Mathies then cautioned the lawmaker to propose a bill that will help improve the education and other sectors of the country.

The three-day thanksgiving event was attended by elders, youth and women groups, who appreciated the lawmaker for re-embracing them after his election, something they said is the first of its kind in the district.

Meanwhile, Rep. Samah has said that the district was selected among the 17 districts in Montserrado to benefit from the construction of a mini sports stadium.