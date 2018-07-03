Liberia: 'Don't Limit Yourselves,' Guest Speaker Encourages Graduates

Mrs. Sumo wants the graduates to continue their academic sojourn to university level.

Mrs. Joyce Keller Sumo, an executive secretary at National Investment Commission (NIC), has challenged graduates of K-2 class of Willie K. Greene Elementary and Junior High School in Lakpazee, Sinkor, to pursue education to the highest level, rather than limiting themselves to the elementary and junior high levels.

Madam Sumo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSC) degree in Sociology from the University of Liberia (UL) and is currently a candidate for Master's degree in Education.

She informed the graduates that education is the only key to one's success, no matter what or who the person is or the position.

Mrs. Sumo's advised was contained in a speech she delivered on Sunday, June 24, at the forth Kindergarten graduation exercise of Willie K. Greene Elementary and Junior High School.

The graduates, between ages 4 and 6 years

She told the graduates that most people failed in a given competition, not because they did not participate. Rather, they limited themselves by allowing defeat to overcome them.

"Consult not your fears, but your hopes and dreams," Madam Sumo said. She further warned the graduates not to think about frustration and pains, but about their success in the future.

She called on them not to concern themselves with what they have tried and failed in, but what is still possible for them to do in the years ahead.

Madam Sumo then described education as a 'passport' to the future.

"Tomorrow belongs to people who prepare for it today; therefore, to enjoy benefits brought about by education, students must adequately prepare themselves," she said.

She also urged the graduates to embrace the future and opportunities ahead of them by remembering what they have learned in the last few years and to put it into good use.

Parents and well wishers at the occasion

"Leave behind what is not important and helpful," she told the graduates, admonishing them to disregard peer pressure by shunning some societal vices that include watching pornography, taking in harmful drugs and exhibiting a greed for material things, but to uphold their education and integrity as key to success in life.

Madam Sumo expressed gratitude to the "excellent work of parents, teachers and the administration of Willie K. Greene for preparing the students for graduation."

22 students received certificates for academic accomplishment and computer skills.

Mrs. Sumo on behalf of her family and herself awarded a one-year scholarship to Pauline Vaye, a female valedictorian of the graduating class.