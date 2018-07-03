Liberia: LRA Launches 2nd Edition of E-Filing for Tax Payment

Another milestone for revenue administration

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), with support from USAID Revenue Generation for Governance and Growth Project (RG3) Project, has hit another milestone in transforming and modernizing the country's revenue administration with the soft launch of the second phase of electronic filing (e-filing) platform for tax filing and payment, on Friday, June 29.

The overall purpose of the e-filing application is to provide convenience to all concerned citizens in filing and paying for all of their taxes that would reduce their cost of compliance and improve tax administration efficiency.

The first phase of the platform was launched in March this year only for the filing of annual corporate income taxes.

Following Friday's, launch the electronic platform will now support the filing and payment of domestic tax categories including annual business income tax, quarterly turnover tax, goods and services tax, excise tax, property tax as well as all withholding taxes.

The initiative is part of huge efforts by the LRA and partners to transform the revenue administration in Liberia through the utilization of effective information and communication technology (ICT) tools.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner-General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba described the soft launch of the system as a 'milestone' which is tied to Goals 2 and 4 of the LRA 5-year Corporate Strategy Plan.

"Our aim is to facilitate voluntary tax compliance and one key way to do that, is through automation," she said.

CG Tamba urged all taxpayers to take advantage of the new electronic tool which will make them more efficient in the conduct of their filing processes and at the same time increase their compliance level.

The Commissioner General urged taxpayers to be fully complaint so as to contribute their fair share to the development of Mama Liberia through taxes, noting that there is no way any nation can be built in the absence of tax contributions by citizens and residents.

USAID RG3 Acting Chief of Party, John Yates, said the soft launch of the e-filing tax payment platform is a vital reform mechanism intended to enhance tax collection in Liberia. According to him, the platform was designed to support the ability of the taxpayers to easily file their returns and comply with the law.

LRA Commissioner for Domestic Tax Department, Darlingston Talery, disclosed that the electronic payment system will greatly accelerate compliance and make tax payment accurate, easier and convenient.

The official launch of the e-filing platform is expected to take place at the celebration of this year's Taxpayer Appreciation Day scheduled for July 22nd.