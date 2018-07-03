Photo: Nelson Chamisa/Facebook

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has withdrawn from the legal battle with erstwhile opposition counterpart Thokozani Khupe over the use of the MDC-T name.

Chamisa and Khupe have been involved in a brutal power struggle following founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's death in February.

The youthful Kuwadzana East lawmaker dragged Khupe to court demanding that she stops using the party name and logo.

However, Khupe - who served as Tsvangirai's deputy for 11 years before the fall-out and subsequent split - dug in her heels.

In a statement Monday, Khupe's party spokesperson Linda Masarira said Chamisa had requested that the matter be removed from the court roll.

"This morning Monday the 2nd of July 2018 our erstwhile comrades applied to have their matter against president Dr Thokozani Khupe, vice president Adv Obert Gutu and national chairperson Eng Abednico Bhebhe, removed from the High Court's roll.

"Advocate Thabani Mpofu representing Chamisa's faction filed the application after attacking the integrity of the judicial system without justification," Masarira said.

The matter was heard before Hight Court judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube after a nasty row last week in which Chamisa's camp accused Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese of being a Zanu PF supporter and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lackey.

"The matter being removed from the roll with costs because our erstwhile comrades have thrown in the towel and realised that their case... was ill-advised, unreasonable and unwinnable.

"The MDC-T led by Hon. Dr.Thokozani Khupe continues as the legitimate and lawful MDC-T," reads the statement by Masarira.