3 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Backs Out of Party Name Fight With Khupe Group

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nelson Chamisa/Facebook
MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has withdrawn from the legal battle with erstwhile opposition counterpart Thokozani Khupe over the use of the MDC-T name.

Chamisa and Khupe have been involved in a brutal power struggle following founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's death in February.

The youthful Kuwadzana East lawmaker dragged Khupe to court demanding that she stops using the party name and logo.

However, Khupe - who served as Tsvangirai's deputy for 11 years before the fall-out and subsequent split - dug in her heels.

In a statement Monday, Khupe's party spokesperson Linda Masarira said Chamisa had requested that the matter be removed from the court roll.

"This morning Monday the 2nd of July 2018 our erstwhile comrades applied to have their matter against president Dr Thokozani Khupe, vice president Adv Obert Gutu and national chairperson Eng Abednico Bhebhe, removed from the High Court's roll.

"Advocate Thabani Mpofu representing Chamisa's faction filed the application after attacking the integrity of the judicial system without justification," Masarira said.

The matter was heard before Hight Court judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube after a nasty row last week in which Chamisa's camp accused Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese of being a Zanu PF supporter and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lackey.

"The matter being removed from the roll with costs because our erstwhile comrades have thrown in the towel and realised that their case... was ill-advised, unreasonable and unwinnable.

"The MDC-T led by Hon. Dr.Thokozani Khupe continues as the legitimate and lawful MDC-T," reads the statement by Masarira.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Meets Mugabe

There were reports yesterday that MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa met former president Mr Robert Mugabe and his… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.