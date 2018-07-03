Namibia: Going Gets Tough in Windhoek

The City of Windhoek is introducing a raft of price increases, including on the provision of ambulance and water services, and the use of cemeteries and sports fields.

These increases were gazetted on 15 June 2018, along with those of towns like Oshikuku, Lüderitz, Ruacana, Nkurenkuru and Helao Nafidi.

The Government Gazette contains information on how much residents will pay for municipal services this year, including the percentage of increases.

The new prices are effective from 1 July 2018.

The basic water rates for Windhoek will go up by 7%. The rates are determined by the diameter of the meter inlet, and will be payable whether the water has been consumed or not.

A household which spent N$156 on a 25mm diameter inlet will now pay N$168 for the same volume, the document states.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua said during a council meeting last week that the municipality was in the process of exploring the possibility of installing pre-paid water technologies in city homes.

Windhoek residents will pay N$200 (13%) more for using a municipal ambulance, which will now cost N$1 540 per hour.

People who want to use city cemeteries for burial will pay 10% more this year.

For instance, a resident will pay N$1 035 for a grave at the Oponganda cemetery in Grysblok. This is an increase of N$200 on the previous charge.

The municipality increased the tariffs for use of the cemetery last year by 50% due to higher grave digging costs, with the justification that the city did not recoup the money spent on digging graves. Cremations will also cost 10% more.

According to the gazette, residential waste removal will cost most residents 15% more, except for informal settlement residents, who will pay 5% more.

The cost of using sports fields in the city also went up.

The Khomasdal Sports Ground will now cost N$723 per day, up from N$435 charged in 2017.

The city authorities last year said the charges for sports facilities such as the Sam Nujoma Stadium's main field, the soccer training field and the leasing of concession stands were too low, leading to the overuse of the sports fields, while the stalls were sub-leased for much higher fees than the fees charged by the municipality.

Registering businesses in Windhoek will also be more expensive, with rates going up by anything from 12% for a meat shop to 25% for a home shop.

The increase in electricity charges for Windhoek have not yet been announced.

Parking fees on city streets will also cost from 160% to 300% more, going from N$3 to N$8 per hour in the core central business district.

City councillor Joseph Kauandenge yesterday said the new tariffs were justified as Windhoek is supposed to cater for everyone, and they do not have any choice.

"We must increase our tariffs annually to provide services to our residents," he said, adding that when NamPower or NamWater increased their tariffs, the city needed to respond.

Kauandenge further said the government should reconsider subsidising Windhoek, as the city cannot survive on rates and taxes alone.

"The demand is very high since everyone moves to the city. How are we supposed to remain afloat while only relying on rates and taxes?" he asked.

Another town for which new fees have been published is Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena region.

According to the Government Gazette, the town's residents will be fined N$2 720, which is an increase of N$200, for the illegal dumping of refuse, while connections to waterborne sewage lines will increase from N$764 to N$880.

Rent for a plot in an informal settlement will increase by N$1,28, while basic services will increase to N$98, up from N$94.

At Lüderitz, charges for graves have been increased by 15% for both children and adults, now costing N$740 for children and N$1 420 for adults, respectively.

Residents in this southern coastal town will be charged 10% more for water.

Waste removal charges also increased by 11% to N$50 per month, while schools will have to pay N$400 for waste removal. This is a 100% increase.