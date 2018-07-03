3 July 2018

Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dr Chiwenga and Cde Mohadi Off to Matebeleland North

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi are scheduled to address Zanu-PF rallies in Matabeleland North this week as the country inches towards elections on July 30.

VP Chiwenga is expected to address a rally at Tsholotsho Centre on Wednesday morning before moving to the Colliery Stadium in Hwange.

On Thursday morning, VP Chiwenga is scheduled to address another rally at Binga Centre before addressing another in Nkayi in the afternoon.

VP Mohadi, on the other hand, will address a rally at St Paul’s in Lupane on Wednesday morning and another one at the Tatazela Grounds in Bubi in the afternoon.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo yesterday confirmed the rallies, saying the province was making final preparations to host the VPs.

“Everything is in place and we are happy to be receiving the VPs and the people eagerly await the messages,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the province was confident of a Zanu-PF victory.

“We are the only credible party in the country, the rest are just taking part in the polls, but we will defeat them,” he said.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa Meets Mugabe

There were reports yesterday that MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa met former president Mr Robert Mugabe and his… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.