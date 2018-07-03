press release

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi are scheduled to address Zanu-PF rallies in Matabeleland North this week as the country inches towards elections on July 30.

VP Chiwenga is expected to address a rally at Tsholotsho Centre on Wednesday morning before moving to the Colliery Stadium in Hwange.

On Thursday morning, VP Chiwenga is scheduled to address another rally at Binga Centre before addressing another in Nkayi in the afternoon.

VP Mohadi, on the other hand, will address a rally at St Paul’s in Lupane on Wednesday morning and another one at the Tatazela Grounds in Bubi in the afternoon.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Cde Richard Moyo yesterday confirmed the rallies, saying the province was making final preparations to host the VPs.

“Everything is in place and we are happy to be receiving the VPs and the people eagerly await the messages,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the province was confident of a Zanu-PF victory.

“We are the only credible party in the country, the rest are just taking part in the polls, but we will defeat them,” he said.