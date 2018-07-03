Photo: The Namibian

A young leopard which was killed by a herder during a fight at Farm Domeb in Karibib last year.

Posting photos of dead wild animals on social media platforms could be illegal soon.

Speaking at the launch of the revised national policy on human-wildlife conflict management in Windhoek yesterday, environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta said the ministry is working on having the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 amended to prohibit and punish individuals who post photos with dead wild animals on social media.

He said the punishment will apply to everyone, including those with hunting permits, as "especially those with hunting permits applaud themselves by posting pictures with dead animals on social media after conservancy hunting."

The minister said the photos on social media misrepresent hunting in Namibia. "Hunting is permitted by the Namibian Constitution. However, it is morally not correct to post such pictures. People can take pictures for private use only, but not to post on social media," said Shifeta.

He further stated that the sustainable harvesting of natural resources is a constitutional provision for the benefit of Namibians.

"We do not just start hunting... the Constitution allows us to hunt in a sustainable manner," the minister said.

He added that there is no policy that allows the public to keep wild animals in captivity, and people should refrain from doing so.

"Wild animals should be allowed to live freely and develop naturally," said Shifeta.

- Nampa