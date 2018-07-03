3 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Photos With Dead Wild Animals Not for Posts - Shifeta

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Namibian
A young leopard which was killed by a herder during a fight at Farm Domeb in Karibib last year.

Posting photos of dead wild animals on social media platforms could be illegal soon.

Speaking at the launch of the revised national policy on human-wildlife conflict management in Windhoek yesterday, environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta said the ministry is working on having the Nature Conservation Ordinance 4 of 1975 amended to prohibit and punish individuals who post photos with dead wild animals on social media.

He said the punishment will apply to everyone, including those with hunting permits, as "especially those with hunting permits applaud themselves by posting pictures with dead animals on social media after conservancy hunting."

The minister said the photos on social media misrepresent hunting in Namibia. "Hunting is permitted by the Namibian Constitution. However, it is morally not correct to post such pictures. People can take pictures for private use only, but not to post on social media," said Shifeta.

He further stated that the sustainable harvesting of natural resources is a constitutional provision for the benefit of Namibians.

"We do not just start hunting... the Constitution allows us to hunt in a sustainable manner," the minister said.

He added that there is no policy that allows the public to keep wild animals in captivity, and people should refrain from doing so.

"Wild animals should be allowed to live freely and develop naturally," said Shifeta.

- Nampa

Namibia

Govt Increases Pensions and Grants

The poverty eradication ministry has increased pensions and grants by N$50, to be implemented next month. Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.