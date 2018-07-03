3 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injured Lions Welcome Super Rugby Bye Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Lions have picked up a number of new injury concerns following their 31-24 loss to the Sharks in Durban this past weekend.

The good news, though, is that they have a bye this coming weekend before closing their regular season with a home match against the Bulls at Ellis Park.

By then, most of the injured parties are expected to have recovered.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies is struggling with a rib injury while lock Marvin Orie picked up a concussion.

Prop Dylan Smith , meanwhile, picked up a grade 1 calf strain but is also expected to have recovered in time for the Bulls clash.

Sylvian Mahuza was not part of the matchday squad against the Sharks, but he is likely to be fit for the Bulls after recovering from a hip injury.

Flank Len Massyn , though, has a grade 2 ankle tear and will be unavailable for the next two weekends.

The Lions are still top of the South African Conference, but their fate is out of their own hands with the Jaguares just three points behind and having played a game less.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Chaos Rocks At Beitbridge Border Post

There was chaos at Beitbridge Border Post over the weekend after transporters, commonly known as Omalayitsha, staged a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.