Beira — The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has assured the nation that there will be adequate supply of bread following the arrival of consignment of 30 000 tonnes of wheat at the Beira port imported from Canada.

In an interview with 263Chat at the Beira Port in Mozambique on Saturday, GMAZ Chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara said the shipment came after the intervention of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"We have resumed imports for wheat for the months of July to November, we have now activated our comprehensive importation program for bringing wheat from Germany,Canada,Australia and Poland.

"The country is currently consuming 38 000 tonnes of wheat for the production of bread, confectionery, biscuits and other flour related products.

"This shipment has come after the intervention made by the chairman of Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition Vice President Dr Chiwenga," he said.

He added that they are working with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to take the second scheduled shipment which is expected around 20 July.

"We are working with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe so that we are able to take the second scheduled shipment coming around 20 July.

"l am pleased to advice the nation that we have enough wheat coming on the way,this ship load is not the only one but we have another shipment coming soon.

"Flour supply to bread making companies is adequate and will continue to be sufficient,we rule out impossibility of bread shortages so consumers are advised to procure daily bread as usual and we really need to thank the government for the intervention," added Musarara.

According to Musarara, the 30 000 consignment will be allocated to top five milling companies including National Foods, Blue Ribbon and Manyame Milling among others.

"As you can see they are already offloading the wheat getting into Zimbabwe targeting the top five milling companies that is the National Foods, Blue Ribbon, Manyame Milling, Alpha Grain and Central Milling, wagons are being loaded as we speak," he said.

Meanwhile the National Foods limited Managing Executive, Chipo Nheta also applauded government for the intervention saying this will go a long way to address potential shortage of flour in the country.

"l would like to say as the biggest miller, we are really happy with whats going on the ground now, we are here at the Beira Grain Terminal where we are receiving wheat.

"We are really happy with the support we are getting from the government and the nation is not going to face flour shortages," he said.