Namibia: Police Probe Officers Over Rundu Family 'Massacre'

The police at Rundu will be probed for failing the family of the 18-year-old Rundu youth who killed five relatives on Sunday despite efforts made by the boy's mother and sister to get help.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is yet to appear in court, allegedly killed his mother, grandmother, two nephews and a child on Saturday night in Ndama location.

A cousin of the teenager told The Namibian from Rundu yesterday that the mother sought help from the police two times on Wednesday and Thursday, but the police just promised to come to the house later.

The sister, who survived the massacre, also went to the police twice on Saturday and this time the police allegedly told her that there was no vehicle and that they could not attend.

In a statement yesterday, Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga ordered an investigation into the claims that some officers at Rundu failed to help the family.

Ndeitunga said the allegations made against the police were deemed very serious.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday from Rundu, the teenager's cousin, Rebecca Makai said the teenager had not always been violent until last week when he assaulted a neighbour's child on Wednesday.

On the same day, Makai said, the teenager's mother went to report the matter to the police, but she was allegedly advised that the neighbour should come and open a case.

According to Makai, the neighbour did not take the case up and then on Thursday the teenager also allegedly attacked a relative.

Once again, Makai said, the mother went to the police station to report, and she was allegedly promised that some officers would come to the house.

Although the police did not go to the house on Thursday, Makai said, the teenager was calm the whole of Friday.

On Saturday, Makai added, the teenager asked his sister, who was preparing the afternoon meal, about his blankets.

According to Makai, the sister told the teenager that the blankets were where they are always kept. For some other reason, according to Makai, the teenager allegedly attacked his sister.

After the alleged attack, Makai further said, the sister then went to the police to report the assault and was then sent to the hospital.

The police allegedly said there was no vehicle available at the time, and they would only be able to come later, but they failed to arrive.

By the time the sister got home, the teenager had become more violent and attempted to attack her with an axe but ran away when she screamed for help, said Makai.

She also said that the neighbours who came to help the sister when she screamed, took her away because they believed that the teenager was after her.

When the sister returned to the house on Sunday morning, she discovered that the five family members who were sleeping in one hut had been bludgeoned to death.

Another family member, Maria Nyubu, who also spoke to The Namibian from Rundu, said the gruesome deaths had shocked them.

"We did not expect something like that from somebody like him," Nyubu said.

The teenager was expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday.