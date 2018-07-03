3 July 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Jailed 60 Years for Defiling, Infecting Three Grandchildren With HIV

By Dan Wandera

Luweero — High Court in Luweero on Tuesday sentenced to 60 years imprisonment a 42-year-old man for defiling and infecting with HIV/AIDS three of his grandchildren left under his custody.

Prosecution led by Ms Justine Nakayiza told High Court that Joseph Ssemuwemba,42, a resident of Kiyanda village in Makulubita Sub-County between March and July 2015 while at his home defiled three girls aged 9, 10 and 12, left under his custody.

Ssemuwemba took the advantage of the age of these young children to inflict permanent pain and damage to their lives.

Justice Anna B. Mugenyi relied on the well collaborated prosecution evidence, medical reports and victim evidence to pass the sentence. The victims clearly pinned the suspect who had earlier denied the case on grounds that he was being framed.

"You committed a treacherous act against girls of tender age. They had a future to pursue but you decided to ruin it. You as their grandparent ought to have guarded the three innocent girls from acts that endanger their respective future," Lady Justice Mugenyi told the convict who kept nodding his head as the Court interpreter translated the Court proceedings from English to Luganda language.

Prosecution prayed for a tough and deterrent punishment citing the rampant defilement acts in Luweero.

"The convict was aware about the tender age of the girls and was also aware about his HIV/AIDS status. It is very unfortunate that the victims are infected with HIV/AIDS and are already on ARVs until they will meet their creator. The convict deserves a maximum sentence to act as an example to any other person who could think about committing the same crime," Ms Nakayiza told Court.

Defence Lawyer Mr Brian Opolot had pleaded for linear sentence citing the poor health of the convict who is also on ARVs and has seven children plus a wife to support as a bread winner.

"You inflicted a permanent damage on life of each of the young girls. You will serve a prison sentence of 20 years consecutively for the three cases that you have been convicted of. You also have the right to appeal the sentence," Justice Mugenyi ruled.

