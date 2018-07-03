Uganda: Bedridden MP Nambooze Goes to India Tomorrow

Kampala — Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze has said she will be flown to Manipal Spine Care Centre in India tomorrow for further treatment.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday at Bugolobi Medical Centre where she is receiving pain relief treatment from personal physicians, Ms Nambooze said most of what is needed for her to travel has been secured.

"I will travel even if there is no money. There is a life at stake here and all has to be done, let other things remain out of this as I battle for my life," Ms Nambooze said.

According to Ms Nambooze, Parliament released $7,500 (about Shs Shs29m) for her review but it did not consider the fact that she would be treated and re-operated on.

"I hope Parliament can reconsider and release for me the money for treatment. However, if they don't, I have friends, I won't die here. A report from the doctors in India indicates that I will need to pay about Shs75m," she said.

But Mr Chris Obore, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, yesterday said on June 13, Shs108 million was deposited on the legislator's bank account to cater for her treatment, per diem and travels with her husband.

Mr Obore also revealed that the Medical Board upon clearance, revised Ms Nambooze's treatment, medical and travel bills to $16,000 (Shs61.94m)and Parliament will deposit the remaining $8,500 (Shs32.8m) on her account.

On June 20, Dr Byaruhanga Baterana, the executive director of Mulago Hospital authored a letter to Dr Vidyadhara of Manipal Spine Care Center that Ms Nambooze had been recommended for further treatment.

"We received this 49-year female patient who reports to have been operated from your facility on November 8, 2017. A week prior to the admission to our facility she developed sudden onset of; several low back pain radiating to the lower limb, worsened by movement and vibrations, chest pain radiation to the precordium, duration of pain lasting three minutes. No associated fainting and epigastric pain," the letter reads in part.

"In view of the patient's failure to adequately respond to achieve sustained symptom control, the clinic team strongly recommends that the patient be reviewed by the operating surgeon as previously recommended by the medical board," it adds.

Ms Nambooze will together with her husband, Mr Henry Bakireke, and her personal nurse travel to India.