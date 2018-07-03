Uganda: Suspects Beat Up Police Officer, Flee With Gun

Oyam — Police in Oyam District are still hunting for two suspects who allegedly beat up a police constable on Sunday evening before fleeing with his gun.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed the incident, saying the suspects who were under custody at Oyam Central Police Station, assaulted police constable Tonny Aluku, grabbed his AK47 rifle and fled to unknown destination.

The suspects identified as Robert Atim and Bernard Ocan were brought from Acimi village in Myene Sub-County, Oyam District, on charges of aggravated robbery under case file reference number CRB: 329/2018.

They had been arrested on June 18, 2018 after they allegedly robbed a woman of her Bajaj motorcycle registration UER 593C.

It is reported that at around 6pm on Sunday, the suspects requested the police to take them to a nearby latrine for a long call. As they headed to the latrine to answer the call of nature, one suspect turned back and grabbed the gun from Mr Aluku while the other jumped on the police and started beating him. They later fled the scene leaving the police constable with injuries, an eyewitness told this reporter on Monday.

The Oyam District Police Commander, Mr Victor Saasi Kule, said his team has since been deployed in Myene Sub-County and the surrounding areas to track the suspects and bring them to book.

The police have urged the general public to be vigilant and mindful of their own security as they continue the search for the missing gun.

The police constable has been arrested over negligence while on duty.

"We are trying to recover the gun and have the culprits rearrested as well," Mr Kule said.