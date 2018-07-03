2 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tanzania: New Man Kagere Delivers as Simba Edge APR

By Vincent Opiyo

Hundreds of Simba fans turned up here at the National Stadium to witness what their expensive new striker Meddie Kagere could do on the day and the former Gor Mahia striker didn't disappoint, grabbing the winner as Simba edged Rwandan champions APR 2-1 in a tightly contested Cecafa Kagame Cup group C fixture on Monday.

APR broke the deadlock through Nikinzingabo Fiston in the 69th minute, but Adam Salamba, another new signing from Lipuli FC, levelled in the 75th minute, before Kagere converted a penalty he won with a minute left on the clock.

APR centre back Nsabimana Aimable brought down Kagere in the penalty area prompting referee Ssali Mashood to point to the spot, an outright decision that needed not little consultation from his second assistant referee, Kenyan Gilbert Cheruiyot.

Kagere, who penned a two-year deal worth Sh550,000 and Sh6 million sign on fee last month, calmly slotted home past a hapless Ntaribi Steven in the APR goal, before breaking into his trademark celebration, a self-styled dance in front of cheering home fans in red jerseys.

Prior to the match, Kagere was the talk in town with local newspapers here reporting his antics in training on the eve of the fixture.

A win for Simba edges them closer to the quarter finals as they top the group on six points, similar to Singida United who beat Dakadaha 1-0 in an earlier encounter played at Chamazi Sports Complex courtesy of Abud Kyombo goal.

APR will blame themselves for not utilising several scoring chances in both halves. Samba however, will have youthful custodian Ally Salim to thank for his outstanding saves in both halves.

