Namibia: Human Remains Found Near Swakopmund

Human bones were discovered near Rössing Mountain, some 30 kilometres outside Swakopmund on Sunday.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police yesterday, the manager of Omega Security Services discovered the skeletal remains at around 15h30, and reported the matter to the Arandis Police Station.

The police collected the bones, and took them to the Walvis Bay mortuary for further investigation.

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested at Okahandja on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed another man with a knife at Herero Mall in the Nau-Aib residential area.

It is alleged that the suspect thought the deceased was pursuing his girlfriend, leading to an argument between the two. The suspect then reportedly stabbed 31-year-old Lazarus Natangwe Timoteus in the neck, causing his instant death.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of the death, and investigations are continuing.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy appeared in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court yesterday for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Kanaan residential area.

The deceased, who has been identified as Herman Afrikaner, died on the spot, and his next of kin have been informed of the death.

- Nampa