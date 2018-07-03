3 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: How I Lost My Loving Wife to Another Man - Husbands, Do Not Be Callous

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brenda Yufeh

The 2016 Nigerian movie is about the marriage between Fred and Susan. Fred is that tall, cute guy with a good job. He is every girl's dream. Susan's encounter with Fred is swift.

At the beginning she took the relationship slowly, all in a bid to make sure his intentions are right. Fred told Susan, being with you completes my life. And then, they got married and the love story changed.

After marriage, all Fred could do was to degrade and constantly insult Susan. He even made her quit her job. After having a baby, he isolated her from her friends. But Susan did not fail to be that good wife he married 10 years ago.

The film produced by Chinney Love Eze and Directed by Okey Zubelu Okoh is a must watch to see the effects of a side chick in a marriage and the consequences when a woman is fade up.

Cameroon

Emergency Humanitarian Assistance - Giant Solidarity Steps

Since the announcement of the plan to assist Cameroonians in the North West and South West Regions due to violence, six… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.