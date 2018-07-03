Cameroon: How I Lost My Loving Wife to Another Man - Husbands, Do Not Be Callous

The 2016 Nigerian movie is about the marriage between Fred and Susan. Fred is that tall, cute guy with a good job. He is every girl's dream. Susan's encounter with Fred is swift.

At the beginning she took the relationship slowly, all in a bid to make sure his intentions are right. Fred told Susan, being with you completes my life. And then, they got married and the love story changed.

After marriage, all Fred could do was to degrade and constantly insult Susan. He even made her quit her job. After having a baby, he isolated her from her friends. But Susan did not fail to be that good wife he married 10 years ago.

The film produced by Chinney Love Eze and Directed by Okey Zubelu Okoh is a must watch to see the effects of a side chick in a marriage and the consequences when a woman is fade up.