Cameroon: Programme-Based Budgeting 2019 - 2021 - Selection of Projects for Begins

A five-day meeting for validation of the three-year programme is underway in Yaounde.

Officials of ministries and other state institutions are meeting in Yaounde to validate projects that will be implemented in the next three years, following the programme based budgeting system introduced in 2013.

The examination of the projects contained in a ministerial medium term Master Plan, is being carried out in a five-day meeting the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey opened on July 2, 2018.

The exercise aligns with budgetary reforms government has been implementing over the last decade, a major one of which was the introduction of the programme-based budget. "It is a strategic approach to fast-tracking development through planning, programming and budgeting and making sure that the execution phase of properly identified projects are well implemented and followed up," Minister Ousmane Mey said.

The Minister told participants in the ongoing session, a majority of whom are Secretaries General of ministries to make sure the selection process respects the Presidential directives of June 20, the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper and the IMF-backed Economic and Finance Programme.

He emphasised priority should be given to finalisation of the three-year Emergency Plan to speed up economic growth, the organisation of the AFCON 2019, the completion of major infrastructural projects, the implementation of the three-year Special Youth Programme and assistance to citizens facing security challenges.

He also recommended special attention on regional, communal and inter-communal development plans as a measure to push forward decentralisation and local development.

"This is about management of State resources and we need to bear in mind that results-oriented activities are essential. This starts with the selection of projects in our project logbook.

Projects will be included in the logbook based on their maturity," Minister Ousmane Mey told stated, noting that the ordinary citizen is supposed to feel the impact of budgetary reforms through proper budget investment and strengthened economic resilience.

"We have to diversify our economy, strengthen our growth, create more jobs and hire our educated population to make sure we are getting to an emergent country status by 2035," he said.

