Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance - Giant Solidarity Steps

Since the announcement of the plan to assist Cameroonians in the North West and South West Regions due to violence, six regions have so far responded.

Cameroonians from the Littoral Region and their friends assembled in the economic capital, Douala yesterday 02 July 2018 to raise funds to support refugees and internally displaced persons in the North West and South West Regions. The move followed those of the affected regions, the South, Centre, North and Adamawa Regions that swung into action immediately Prime Minister Philemon Yang announced the decision of the Head of State, President Paul Biya on 20 June 2018 to launch the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan for the North West and South West Regions.

For the past two years, thousands of Cameroonians from both localities have either fled across the border or to other parts of the country in search of peace. The transformation of grievances by teachers and lawyers' trade unions into political claims and even worse, taking up arms against the State all led to untold violence suffered by innocent inhabitants of the North West and South West Regions.

Schools have been targeted for attack by secessionists who unfortunately think the best way to tackle differences among Cameroonians is armed conflict. Consequently, State institutions have been vandalised and elements of the forces of law and order either assassinated or brutalised. Administrative buildings and academic institutions have also been either destroyed or burnt down and students assaulted for wanting to go to school.

The results have been over 74,966 internally displaced persons and thousands more fleeing across the national borders for safety. In addition, the Prime Minister also explained that as of 11 June 2018, some 120 schools have suffered arson in the two regions.

Touched by such wave of violence and pain inflicted on innocent citizens by those who want to tear Cameroon apart, the Head of State came out with an Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan evaluated at FCFA 12.7 billion to be coordinated by the Minister of Territorial Administration.

The level of adhesion to the initiative by the population has been symptomatic of the general concern to see a more harmonious and united country. People from all walks of life have been contributing generously to the fund.

Just by way of illustration, elite from the North West and South West Regions and their friends immediately rallied at the premises of the Yaounde Town Hall on 21 June, 2018 to raise the sum of FCFA 236 million, the South Region came up with FCFA 120 million, the Centre Region FCFA 152 million, the North FCFA 42 million while the Adamawa came up with FCFA 21 million.

Beyond the figures, the show of solidarity by citizens from all parts of the national territory is a clear sign that the sense of collective wellbeing is paramount in the country. Cameroonians not only feel strong about the need to maintain the unity of the country, but are easily united to help each other in times of need. The fight against the extremist threats posed by Boko Haram to peace and stability in the Far North Region was already indicative of such solidarity.

Improving on our living together which the Head of State implored all and sundry in the country to forge toward building such a spirit and the creation of the National Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism constitute palpable signs that the population should not see such initiatives as simple political slogans. They both carry profound and solid foundations that are evident in the national character. Side-tracking from such values can only meet with confrontation that will in the long run benefit no one.

At this time and age when resources for development are scarce, the measures taken by the Head of State to proffer solutions to the problems being faced by Cameroonians in the North West and South West Regions all point to a political vision and the giant step by Cameroonians to support the idea is also another clear message of solidarity.